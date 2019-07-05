Desmond is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Desmond hasn't had much success against Friday's starter, Zack Greinke, with just six hits (one for extra bases) in 33 career at-bats. That's presumably why he's on the bench in favor of Raimel Tapia. Desmond has hit well over .300 since the start of May and now has his average up to .282 for the season. Unfortunately, it seems like he's done running, maybe for good -- after stealing at least 13 bases in nine straight seasons coming into 2019, Desmond's gone 1-for-3 on the basepaths in the first half.