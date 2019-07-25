Desmond is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Desmond went hitless across four at-bats while manning left field in the second half of Wednesday's doubleheader loss, so he'll likely just be getting a breather with the Rockies and Nationals facing a quick turnaround for the series finale. Raimel Tapia replaces Desmond in the outfield.

