Desmond is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Desmond will take a seat after appearing in each of the Rockies' last four games, affording Raimel Tapia a spin in left field. The veteran will more than likely return to the lineup for the nightcap, when the Nationals will bring lefty Patrick Corbin to the hill.