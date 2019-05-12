Desmond is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Even with the Rockies facing a southpaw (Nick Margevicius) for the fifth straight contest, Desmond will head to the bench as manager Bud Black rolls out an all-left-handed outfielder of Raimel Tapia, David Dahl and Charlie Blackmon. The Rockies are expected to face southpaws (Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez) in back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday in Boston, so Desmond probably won't have to wait long to rejoin the lineup.