Desmond went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk in the Rockies' 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Desmond got a day off Wednesday, but he slotted back in for this contest and picked up where he left off in his recent torrid stretch at the plate, touching up Robbie Ray with a fifth-inning solo shot for his 10th of the season. Since ending April with a .203 average, Desmond has flipped the script with his hot hitting in May and June bringing his slash line up to a solid .271/.335/.511 through 221 at-bats, staking a solid case that he should continue to receive the lion's share of the starts in center field over Raimel Tapia.