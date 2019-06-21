Rockies' Ian Desmond: Smacks 10th homer
Desmond went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk in the Rockies' 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Desmond got a day off Wednesday, but he slotted back in for this contest and picked up where he left off in his recent torrid stretch at the plate, touching up Robbie Ray with a fifth-inning solo shot for his 10th of the season. Since ending April with a .203 average, Desmond has flipped the script with his hot hitting in May and June bringing his slash line up to a solid .271/.335/.511 through 221 at-bats, staking a solid case that he should continue to receive the lion's share of the starts in center field over Raimel Tapia.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...