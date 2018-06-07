Rockies' Ian Desmond: Smacks 11th homer Wednesday
Desmond went 1-for-2 with two walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Reds.
He's slowly climbing out of the hole he dug for himself in April, and Desmond is now hitting .271 (16-for-59) over his last 17 games with five homers, three steals, 16 RBI and 13 runs. His .196/.264/.402 slash line on the season still looks ugly, but given his recent form Desmond could be a worthwhile buy-low candidate.
