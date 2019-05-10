Desmond went 1-for-2 with three walks, a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Giants.

Desmond took Derek Holland deep in the second inning to record his fourth home run of the season. With his hit today, he raised his batting average above .200 for the first time since Opening Day, an indication of how poor he's been to this point. On the bright side, three of his four home runs have come in his past 10 games, though that may not be enough for him to regularly maintain playing time over Raimel Tapia.