Desmond went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Thursday against the Nationals.

Desmond didn't appear in the starting lineup but did deliver a game-tying solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. It was his 13th long ball of the season, but just his second of the month. He's also been quiet at the plate since the All-Star break, collecting just seven hits in 36 at-bats. Despite his recent slump, Desmond is hitting for a solid .266/.320/.488 line across 328 plate appearances for the season.

