Desmond went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a triple in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Brewers.

After riding pine for three straight games, Desmond provided a multi-hit effort. He wasn't able to score after a leadoff triple in the sixth inning, but he made sure to get the Rockies on the board with the solo shot off Brewers reliever Drew Pomeranz in the eighth. Desmond secured his sixth 20-homer campaign in 11 seasons with the blast. The 34-year-old has added 65 RBI, 64 runs scored and four triples in 139 games this year.