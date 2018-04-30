Desmond is playing first base and leading off Monday against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The 32-year-old is off to a rough start to the season, hitting just .188 in the first month of the season. However, with DJ LeMahieu (hamstring) landing on the disabled list, the Rockies needed a new bat in the top third of the order. The Rockies will turn to Desmond to bring his power/speed combo to the top of the order for now. Hopefully hitting in front of Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado will force more pitchers to throw strikes to Desmond, but it's not certain that he'll maintain this high positioning in the batting order if he's unable to turn things around at the plate.