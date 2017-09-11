Rockies' Ian Desmond: Sticks on bench Monday
Desmond is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Desmond is hitting just .211 (8-for-38) in 11 games since returning from the shelf, so he'll head to the bench for a second straight game as manager Bud Black gives him some time to clear his head. With Desmond out, the Rockies will send Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez to the corner outfield spots.
