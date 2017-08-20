Rockies' Ian Desmond: Still dealing with calf injury
Desmond has progressed to running springs in the outfield and swinging in batting practice, but continues to experience pain while recovering from a strained right calf, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports. "[Desmond is] making marked improvement where he is physically," Rockies manager Bud Black said Friday. "I wish I could give you a timetable, but I can't. He still feels it a little bit. These calves are tricky, they're dicey."
Since Desmond has already missed nearly a month with the calf injury and isn't quite in the clear in his recovery, it's looking increasingly probable that he won't be activated from the 10-day disabled list until September. Before that happens, Desmond will first need to complete a rehab assignment in the minors, though based on Black's comments, it's uncertain if the outfielder will even be able to pick up any at-bats with an affiliate during the upcoming week.
