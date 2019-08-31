Desmond went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and another run scored in Friday's loss to the Pirates.

Desmond went deep in the bottom of the eighth inning, tallying his 15th long ball of the season. The 33-year-old, who seems to battle for a consistent starting role, is batting .259/.318/.472 across a limited 386 at-bats.

