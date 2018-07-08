Desmond went 1-for-4 with a run scored and stolen base Saturday against the Mariners.

Desmond stole his second base in as many games Saturday, bringing his season total to nine. While he's still hitting a disastrous .216, Desmond has made valuable contributions in the other four standard categories. Unlike many Rockies, Desmond has hit better on the road this season, making him a viable option regardless of schedule.

