Manager Bud Black said that Desmond will primarily play center field with left field mixed in from time to time this season, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old had an interesting year in 2018 to say the least. His batting average dipped all the way to .236, but he posted the fifth 20/20 season of his career and drove in 88 runs, the second-best total of his career. He spent most of the season at first base, but the Rockies seem intent on making him a full-time outfielder with Daniel Murphy entrenched at first base. Desmond last played center field extensively in 2016 with the Rangers, but he did spend a little time there each of the past two seasons. As a result of this development, Charlie Blackmon will likely move to a corner outfield spot.