Rockies' Ian Desmond: Tabbed for center field duty
Manager Bud Black said that Desmond will primarily play center field with left field mixed in from time to time this season, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The 33-year-old had an interesting year in 2018 to say the least. His batting average dipped all the way to .236, but he posted the fifth 20/20 season of his career and drove in 88 runs, the second-best total of his career. He spent most of the season at first base, but the Rockies seem intent on making him a full-time outfielder with Daniel Murphy entrenched at first base. Desmond last played center field extensively in 2016 with the Rangers, but he did spend a little time there each of the past two seasons. As a result of this development, Charlie Blackmon will likely move to a corner outfield spot.
