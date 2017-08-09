Rockies' Ian Desmond: Takes batting practice Tuesday
Desmond (calf) took batting practice Tuesday, Ben Weinrib of MLB.com reports.
Desmond was placed on the 10-day disabled list on July 28 with a right calf strain. The Rockies recently admitted that his injury was a bit more serious than originally thought, so it appears that the veteran outfielder could be sidelined for a bit. The team announced Tuesday that Desmond will likely require a minor-league rehab stint before returning to the majors, as well. He remains without a timetable for his return.
More News
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Injury more serious than anticipated•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Won't return when eligible•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Held out of action Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Departs with calf injury•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...