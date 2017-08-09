Rockies' Ian Desmond: Takes batting practice Tuesday

Desmond (calf) took batting practice Tuesday, Ben Weinrib of MLB.com reports.

Desmond was placed on the 10-day disabled list on July 28 with a right calf strain. The Rockies recently admitted that his injury was a bit more serious than originally thought, so it appears that the veteran outfielder could be sidelined for a bit. The team announced Tuesday that Desmond will likely require a minor-league rehab stint before returning to the majors, as well. He remains without a timetable for his return.