Rockies' Ian Desmond: Takes seat Tuesday
Desmond is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Desmond will head to the bench for a breather Tuesday after starting the team's first four games of the season. He exited Saturday's game with a sore knee but showed no ill effects during Monday's series opener against the Padres, going 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. With Desmond getting what appears to be a maintenance day, Ryan McMahon will pick up his first start of the season at first base, hitting eighth.
More News
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Drives in three in win•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: In lineup Monday•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Exits with sore knee•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Hits homer against Arizona•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Looks like primary first baseman•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Plays first base in first two spring appearances•
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...