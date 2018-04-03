Rockies' Ian Desmond: Takes seat Tuesday

Desmond is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Desmond will head to the bench for a breather Tuesday after starting the team's first four games of the season. He exited Saturday's game with a sore knee but showed no ill effects during Monday's series opener against the Padres, going 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. With Desmond getting what appears to be a maintenance day, Ryan McMahon will pick up his first start of the season at first base, hitting eighth.