Desmond will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Orioles.

Desmond will draw a third straight start while Charlie Blackmon remains out with a calf issue. Assuming Blackmon's injury only proves to be a day-to-day concern, Desmond should fall back into a fourth-outfielder role before long. He did little to make a case for earning more playing time in the first two games of the series, going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts.

