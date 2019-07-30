Desmond went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a walk and a run in the Rockies' 9-1 victory over the Dodgers on Monday.

The veteran had just four hits in his last 27 at-bats coming into the contest, but he broke out with this three-hit effort that saw him slap his 25th double and third triple of the season. Desmond got off to a dreadful start to the season, but he's managed to salvage respectable numbers since then, as he's slashing .268/.323/.492 with 13 homers and 50 RBI across 341 plate appearances.