Desmond went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Astros.

The 33-year-old continues to enjoy a fine rebound campaign by taking full advantage of his home park. Desmond's .911 OPS at Coors Field is 133 points better than his road mark, leaving him with an overall .283/.338/.518 slash line through 77 games with 11 homers and 44 RBI -- exactly half of his 2018 production in the power categories.