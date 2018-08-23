Desmond went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored, a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Desmond provided his eighth triple of the season in the sixth inning to knock in a pair, and he also matched last year's total with his 15th stolen base. Aside from Wednesday, it's been a struggle of late for the 32-year-old, as he's now hitting an even .200 in August. Though his average has dropped to .234, Desmond has still been productive in other areas with 19 homers and 69 RBI.