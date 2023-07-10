The Rockies have selected Mahoney with the 77th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

After missing his entire 2022 season at South Carolina while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Mahoney returned to the mound this spring and re-emerged as the Gamecocks' top starter. He was able to regain his pre-surgery velocity on his fastball -- which sits around 92-to-95 miles per hour -- and paired the heater with a mid-80s changeup and slider, both of which he struggled to command at times. Mahoney didn't turn in notable strikeout rates during his time in college, and the fact that he'll be pitching in the thin air of Colorado if he develops as anticipated will further limit his fantasy ceiling.