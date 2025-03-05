The Rockies reassigned O'Loughlin to minor-league camp Wednesday.
O'Loughlin reached the big leagues for the first time in 2024 as a member of the Athletics, making four relief appearances while giving up five earned runs on 13 hits and five walks across 9.2 innings. After being outrighted off the Athletics' 40-man roster in September and eventually reaching free agency in November, O'Loughlin linked up with the Rockies on a minor-league deal and was given a chance to compete for an Opening Day roster spot this spring. Despite tossing scoreless innings in each of his three Cactus League appearances, O'Loughlin fell short in his bid for a bullpen gig with the Rockies and is instead expected to begin the season at Triple-A Albuquerque.
