Stallings will start at catcher and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Stallings will be getting his second straight start while Elias Diaz remains day-to-day after straining his left calf in Monday's 5-0 loss to Minnesota. Though he's seen light usage for much of the season while Diaz has largely stayed healthy, Stallings has produced well in his limited opportunities, producing an .802 OPS over 104 plate appearances.