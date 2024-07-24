Stallings will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Stallings will pick up his third start in four games, but his playing time is set to take a hit now that top backstop Elias Diaz has shaken the calf injury that kept him out of the lineup Sunday and Monday. Diaz is back on the bench Wednesday, but his absence looks to be a byproduct of the Rockies playing a day game after a night game. Though his playing time has been mostly sporadic this season, Stallings has performed well at the dish when called upon; he'll take a .770 OPS into Wednesday's contest.