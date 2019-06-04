Rockies' Jacob Wallace: Popped by Rockies with pick No. 100

The Rockies have selected Wallace with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

The 20-year-old worked exclusively as a reliever during his three-year career at Connecticut and emerged as one of the nation's top closers as a junior after working in a setup role the prior two years. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Wallace isn't especially imposing, but the right-hander boasts plenty of power, with his four-seamer typically sitting in the 95-to-98 mile-per-hour range this past spring. Wallace could move quickly through the Colorado system, but the prospect of calling Coors Field his home park is an obvious hindrance to his long-term outlook.