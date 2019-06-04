Rockies' Jacob Wallace: Popped by Rockies with pick No. 100
The Rockies have selected Wallace with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
The 20-year-old worked exclusively as a reliever during his three-year career at Connecticut and emerged as one of the nation's top closers as a junior after working in a setup role the prior two years. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Wallace isn't especially imposing, but the right-hander boasts plenty of power, with his four-seamer typically sitting in the 95-to-98 mile-per-hour range this past spring. Wallace could move quickly through the Colorado system, but the prospect of calling Coors Field his home park is an obvious hindrance to his long-term outlook.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...