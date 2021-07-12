The Rockies have selected Hill with the 44th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

At 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds, Hill boasts an imposing frame on the mound, and the power repertoire to match. His fastball typically sat in the upper 90s when he worked as a reliever for LSU in 2021, and in the mid-90s during his starts. To go along with the big fastball, Hill works in a plus changeup, but his mid-80s slider has been a less reliable offering at this stage of his career. Concerns about Hill's command could result in a full-time move to the bullpen early on in the professional ranks.