Hill (elbow) debuted for the Rockies' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate July 12 and has allowed an earned run on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven in 6.1 innings through his first five appearances.

The 44th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft, Hill didn't make his professional debut until this summer after he underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring prior to being selected by the Rockies. The 22-year-old righty has looked good in his initial outings in the ACL and could soon be bumped up to Single-A Fresno.