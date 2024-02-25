Hill has transitioned to a relief role for the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Hill was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft but did not make his debut until 2022 due to recovery from Tommy John surgery. He worked as a starter thereafter and reached High-A Spokane in 2023, but the Rockies ultimately decided to shift him to a relief role during the Arizona Fall League. With a fastball that regularly hits 99 and 100 mph, Hill has the potential to work in a high-leverage role at some point in his professional career.