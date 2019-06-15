Diaz (1-1) was charged with the loss Friday against the Padres after surrendering five runs on five hits with no walks or strikeouts through one inning of relief.

Diaz came into the 12th inning with the score tied, 11-11. Unfortunately, he did little to keep the Rockies in the game as the Padres lit him up for five runs, including a 432-foot, two-run homer to Hunter Renfroe. The ugly loss was Diaz's first of the season to go with a 5.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB.