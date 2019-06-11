Rockies' Jairo Diaz: Climbing bullpen depth chart
Diaz struck out two as part of a perfect seventh inning in Monday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.
After missing two of the previous three seasons with serious arm injuries, Diaz was forced to settle on a minor-league with Colorado in January. The right-hander dazzled early in the campaign at Triple-A Albuquerque to earn a promotion to Colorado in May and has continued to dominate, gaining the trust of manager Bud Black in the process. Summoned Monday late in a 4-4 ballgame, Diaz needed only nine pitches to retire the side. With only two runs allowed to go with a 13:2 K:BB and three holds over his 10.1 innings with the Rockies, Diaz looks to have emerged as one of the top candidates to close in the event Wade Davis requires another trip to the injured list at any point.
