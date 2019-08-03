Rockies' Jairo Diaz: Collects fourth win
Diaz (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three to earn the win in Friday's 5-4 win over the Giants.
Diaz became the pitcher of record when Ian Desmond hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning. Diaz has now tossed five consecutive scoreless innings since imploding for five runs in two-thirds of an inning versus the Nationals on July 23. Diaz has a 5.13 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 33.1 innings overall this season, but 25 of his 34 appearances have been scoreless this year and 10 of his 19 runs allowed have come in just two outings.
