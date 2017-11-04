Diaz (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Diaz was placed on the shelf in early September with inflammation in his pitching elbow, and only wound up playing in four games with the Rockies this past season. Barring any setback, he should be ready for action come spring training.

