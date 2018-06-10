Diaz was designated for assignment Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Diaz has been cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for the contract selection of reliever Jerry Vasto, who joined the Rockies' bullpen Sunday. Diaz owns a 9.82 ERA over 3.2 innings of relief with Triple-A Albuquerque this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories