Diaz allowed one hit and one walk but pitched 1.1 innings to earn the save Thursday against the Giants.

Diaz was brought in with two outs in the eighth inning after the Giants scored a run to bring the Rockies' lead to 6-4. He walked the first batter he faced, but induced a groundout to close the frame. Diaz remained in the game for the ninth inning, and closed out the game with little drama. Diaz has now recorded three of the team's last four saves, and appears to be in line to continue to see save opportunities.