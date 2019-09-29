Play

Diaz (6-4) tossed a perfect 10th inning and earned the win in Saturday's 3-2 triumph over the Brewers.

Diaz did his part in the top of the tenth, and Trevor Story made him a winner with a walkoff homer. Diaz owns a 4.53 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with five saves and seven holds in 57.2 innings this year.

