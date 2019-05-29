Diaz (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the win in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

After giving up runs in each of his last two appearances, Diaz was able to maintain a 2-2 tie in the top half of the seventh inning before catcher Chris Iannetta knocked a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame. Diaz is up with the Rockies in place of Wade Davis (oblique), and the 28-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and four strikeouts over 4.2 innings so far.

More News
Our Latest Stories