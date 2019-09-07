Diaz picked up the save against the Padres on Friday after tossing a scoreless ninth frame with one strikeout.

Summoned to protect a 3-2 lead in the ninth, Diaz did so in order to pick up his first major league save. The right-hander, who was promoted back in May, has worked his way up the depth chart into higher-leverage situations. He should continue to see save opportunities on a closer-by-committee basis. Through 46 appearances, Diaz owns a 4.37 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.