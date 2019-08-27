Diaz (5-3) earned the win against the Braves on Monday despite also being charged with a blown save, allowing one run on one hit and a walk with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Diaz struck out the first hitter he faced but then yielded a triple to one of the newest Braves, Francisco Cervelli. A pinch runner scored on a sacrifice fly a couple batters later. Diaz finished the frame and then got the victory after the Rockies won with a walk-off homer, but this doesn't bode well for Diaz continuing to receive save chances in the future. He has yet to earn a save and has blown two chances with a 4.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 41.2 innings this season.