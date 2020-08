Diaz (1-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Diamondbacks after pitching a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and fanning one.

Diaz entered the game in the bottom of the sixth and allowed a leadoff double to Nick Ahmed, but he settled down afterward and retired Jon Jay, Carson Kelly and Kole Calhoun in order to complete his fifth straight scoreless inning. Diaz might have lost the ninth-inning role earlier this month, but he still owns a respectable 2.45 ERA in 13 appearances this season.