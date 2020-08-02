Diaz was called upon to get the last out Sunday against the Padres, protecting a three-run lead with a runner on second, and got the save on one pitch, retiring Manny Machado on a fly out to get the save.

Diaz was already the leading candidate to take the closing role, with both Wade Davis and Scott Oberg on the IL. Carlos Estevez began the ninth inning, but first entered the game with two outs in the eighth and the score 9-2, and promptly allowed a bases clearing triple, so this wasn't a save situation for Estevez. The contrast in results bodes well for Diaz.