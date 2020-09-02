Diaz retired two hitters -- both via strikeout -- and surrendered seven runs on six hits and a walk Tuesday in the Rockies' 23-5 loss to the Giants.

After beginning August with three saves in as many appearances to emerge as the Rockies' preferred closing option, Diaz has been on a downward slide ever since. Not only has Diaz failed to pick up a save in his subsequent nine appearances, but he's torched his fantasy managers' ratios with a 17.55 ERA and 3.90 WHIP over 6.2 innings. It's safe to say that Diaz won't re-enter the Colorado closing picture anytime soon, with the likes of Daniel Bard, Carlos Estevez and the newly acquired Mychal Givens all representing better bets for saves at this point.