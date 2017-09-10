Play

Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday and placed on the 60-day disabled list with elbow inflammation.

Diaz last pitched in mid-August but has seemingly been bothered by an elbow injury since. He threw five innings over four games in the majors this season. Diaz struggled in that time, as he allowed five runs on 12 hits and five walks.

