Rockies' Jairo Diaz: Hits disabled list
Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday and placed on the 60-day disabled list with elbow inflammation.
Diaz last pitched in mid-August but has seemingly been bothered by an elbow injury since. He threw five innings over four games in the majors this season. Diaz struggled in that time, as he allowed five runs on 12 hits and five walks.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...