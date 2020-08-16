Diaz allowed two runs (zero earned) on one hit and three walks while striking out one over 0.2 innings in Sunday's win against the Rangers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Even with the Rockies holding a comfortable 10-4 lead in the ninth inning, Diaz was called on to finish the game in Colorado. However, he struggled mightily with command, walking in two runs while only 12 of his 27 pitches went for strikes. He was unable to record the final out as he was pulled with the bases loaded with two outs in the final inning. Manager Bud Black said after the game that the Rockies won't use a "designated closer" role for now after Diaz's rough outing, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. While Diaz could still be used in some save situations, the uncertainty significantly hinders his fantasy value. Daniel Bard could be another strong candidate to handle ninth-inning duties in the coming games.