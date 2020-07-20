Diaz (undisclosed) made his first appearance in an intrasquad game Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Diaz gave up a double to David Dahl and induced a soft popout from Trevor Story in the relief outing. Per Nick Groke of The Athletic, Diaz didn't report to the Rockies' summer camp until July 10 after being delayed by a week due to what manager Bud Black said were travel issues. Diaz is currently behind the Rockies' other relievers as a result of the delay, but he's expected to be included on the 30-man roster when Colorado opens its season Friday in Texas.