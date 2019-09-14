Diaz gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 10-8 win over the Padres.

The right-hander has settled in nicely as the Rockies' new closer, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB through 7.2 innings in September while converting all four of his save opportunities. Wade Davis has one more season left on his contract and Scott Oberg should be healthy next spring, but Diaz and his 97 mph fastball will continue to get a head start on staking his claim to the role in 2020 down the stretch.