Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Diaz was in competition for a back-end bullpen role this spring, but the Rockies have opted to option the 26-year-old to Triple-A after he posted a 3.72 ERA over 9.2 innings of spring ball. Diaz has just 29.2 innings of major-league work under his belt during his eight-year professional career.