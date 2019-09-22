Diaz pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two, to earn his fifth save of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

Diaz was tasked with protecting a two-run lead, and he made no mistakes in doing so. It was a strong bounce-back effort after he allowed four runs in a blown save versus the Mets on Wednesday. For the season, Diaz has posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 53 innings.