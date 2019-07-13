Diaz (2-2) allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning, earning the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Reds.

Diaz became the pitcher of record when David Dahl and Daniel Murphy hit solo home runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the Rockies ahead. Diaz has allowed three runs on 10 hits and four walks over his last 7.1 innings while striking out 11 in that span. The right-hander has a 4.94 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 26 strikeouts through 23.2 innings for the season.