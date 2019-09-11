Diaz picked up the save against the Cardinals on Tuesday, tossing two scoreless innings to close out Colorado's 2-1 victory. He struck out two and walked none.

It was the second save of the season for the right-hander, who needed 21 pitches over two innings to successfully protect a one-run advantage. He figures to continue to see rotational save opportunities in Colorado's committee setup, and has a 4.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 57:14 K:BB across 48.1 innings in 2019.